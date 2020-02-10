SA's Wamkele Mene elected as SG of Africa Continental Free Trade Area
The nomination of the former chief negotiator and World Trade Organization diplomat was challenged by Nigeria, but he prevailed.
ADDIS ABABA - South African Wamkele Mene has been elected the first-ever secretary general of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.
Earlier, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi confirmed that Nigeria was challenging Mene.
The headquarters of the trade commission will be in Ghana and the frontrunner for Mene who its first secretary general will be.
Nigeria challenged Mene to the disappointment of Masisi.
Mene was chief negotiator in the African Continental Free Trade Area for South Africa and a former trade diplomat at World Trade Organisation.
