Roodepoort accident survivor ‘traumatised’ after jumping from moving vehicle

JOHANNESBURG - The only survivor of a truck crash that killed three people on Christiaan de Wet Road has been left traumatised after witnessing the accident.

Officials said the man jumped out of the moving vehicle just moments before the crash.

According to police, the truck drove into the base of a cliff, causing the accident.

The JMPD’s Wayne Minaar said: “The road had to be closed from approximately 9am and just after 1pm for the scene to be cleared. He has bruises and scratches. He witnessed the accident.”