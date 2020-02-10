Rand inches up ahead of key data
At 1500 GMT, the rand was 0.1% firmer at 15.0300 per dollar, compared with Friday’s three-month low of 15.1200 when the currency was hit by global concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and the resumption of local power outages.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand ended local trading slightly firmer on Monday, with dealers holding fire ahead of major economic data and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in the coming week.
At 1500 GMT, the rand was 0.1% firmer at 15.0300 per dollar, compared with Friday’s three-month low of 15.1200 when the currency was hit by global concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and the resumption of local power outages.
Volumes were light, with traders waiting for unemployment, retail, manufacturing and mining production figures this week, as well as President Ramaphosa’s third annual speech at the opening of parliament on Thursday evening.
BNP Paribas chief economist Jeff Schultz said policymakers were beginning to say the “right things”, and investors would be looking to Ramaphosa’s speech for signs of policy alignment, clarity, and urgency.
“Before the coronavirus hit, it (the rand) was being driven by global liquidity dynamics. The Fed, the ECB, Bank of Japan, and even the People’s Bank of China continued to pump liquidity into the market, and was supportive for high-yielding currencies like the rand.
“But it really comes down to policy.”
Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the 2030 government bond up 2 basis points to 8.89%.
On the stock market, the Top-40 index fell 0.76% to 51,007 points, while the broader all-share was down 0.75% to 56,847 points, with fuel-maker Sasol, Aspen and miner GoldFields leading the decline.
Sasol dropped 5% to 222.17 rand, hit by tanking global crude prices linked to the virus scare and weaker Chinese oil demand.
Brent crude slipped to 1.1% on Monday, and is down 20% this year.
More in Business
-
Eskom optimistic despite court's decision to reject tariff hike bid
-
Govt criticised for its response to SAA's route cancellations
-
Eskom says will continue court battle to hike electricity prices
-
High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid
-
SABC refutes report it's privatising MetroFM, SABC 3, 5FM & Good Hope FM
-
BRPs have a fiduciary duty to SAA first, not creditors, shareholders – expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.