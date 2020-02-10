Pretoria woman injured after getting caught in tractor prop shaft

Paramedics responded to the call at a nursery in Wonderboom on Sunday and found the woman had sustained an almost complete amputation.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been seriously injured in Pretoria after her clothing got caught in the tractor she was driving.

It’s understood her clothes caught in the prop shaft of the vehicle. She was airlifted by chopper to hospital for treatment.