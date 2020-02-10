Pretoria woman injured after getting caught in tractor prop shaft
Paramedics responded to the call at a nursery in Wonderboom on Sunday and found the woman had sustained an almost complete amputation.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been seriously injured in Pretoria after her clothing got caught in the tractor she was driving.
Paramedics responded to the call at a nursery in Wonderboom on Sunday and found the woman had sustained an almost complete amputation.
It’s understood her clothes caught in the prop shaft of the vehicle. She was airlifted by chopper to hospital for treatment.
Gauteng: Woman injured after getting caught in tractor propshaft. @IOL @FatalMoves @ArriveAlive @Netwerk24 @maroelamedia @TimesLIVE @Radio702 @JacaNews @City_Press @SowetanLIVE @TheStar_news @TheCitizen_News @Newzroom405 @SundayTimesZA @ewnupdates @radioislam @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/jiHtnid9sW— Netcare 911 (@Netcare911_sa) February 9, 2020
More in Local
-
UKZN classes suspended until further notice
-
WC ANC: Former model C school must take 6,000 unplaced pupils
-
Archbishop Makgoba: SA will fall into chaos if judiciary not respected
-
Prasa employee, 2 others in court for R2m cable theft
-
CT mom pleads for missing daughter's safe return
-
Good party rejects DA proposal to increase WC legislature seats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.