Prasa employee, 2 others in court for R2m cable theft

JOHANNESBURG - Three people are due in the dock on Monday morning, including a Prasa worker, after they were caught with copper valued at over R2 million.

It was stolen from railway infrastructure.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the site in Heidelberg where the cables were found, along with Prasa equipment.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said that large amounts of copper were being ripped up and transported to Mozambique and India, costing the South African economy a fortune.

"We believe that the punishment meted out to our employees should be very harsh and that should go other employees of other state-owned enterprises who are involved in the destruction of infrastructure when the country can't afford at this time to have its infrastructure destroyed."

WATCH: This is some of the infrastructure, cables and equipment stollen.



They melt the copper cables and export it out of the country.



