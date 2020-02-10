Prasa employee, 2 others in court for R2m cable theft
Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said that large amounts of copper were being ripped up and transported to Mozambique and India, costing the South African economy a fortune.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people are due in the dock on Monday morning, including a Prasa worker, after they were caught with copper valued at over R2 million.
It was stolen from railway infrastructure.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the site in Heidelberg where the cables were found, along with Prasa equipment.
"We believe that the punishment meted out to our employees should be very harsh and that should go other employees of other state-owned enterprises who are involved in the destruction of infrastructure when the country can't afford at this time to have its infrastructure destroyed."
WATCH: This is some of the infrastructure, cables and equipment stollen.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2020
They melt the copper cables and export it out of the country.
pic.twitter.com/dxTZtPVTcf
We must work with our colleagues in the criminal justice system to characterize the burning of trains and cable theft as economic sabotage. We warn people against these and other crimes, urge communities to take ownership of their gov services and lead efforts to protect them. https://t.co/funBwNxD5P pic.twitter.com/Gte6Wq5tdr— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2020
