Pikitup condemns protesting workers for dumping waste in JHB

Employees downed tools over unpaid salaries on Monday morning. Some took to the streets in protest and spread rubbish in parts of the city.

FILE: The Pikitup said over 1,500 workers have now received their salaries but several hundred others were still to be paid. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Pikitup said over 1,500 workers have now received their salaries but several hundred others were still to be paid. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Waste collection company Pikitup is calling on disgruntled employees to use appropriate channels to voice their concerns rather than trashing parts of the city.

Employees downed tools over unpaid salaries on Monday morning. Some took to the streets in protest and spread rubbish in parts of the city.

But the waste collection company has slammed the approach as counterproductive.

Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “There are proper channels which we can engage within this matter to settle such disputes. It's counterproductive for us to be thrashing the city, whereas we are the ones that are expected to clean the city.”

The Pikitup said over 1,500 workers received their salaries but several others had not been paid.

