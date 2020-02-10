Pikitup condemns protesting workers for dumping waste in JHB
Employees downed tools over unpaid salaries on Monday morning. Some took to the streets in protest and spread rubbish in parts of the city.
JOHANNESBURG - Waste collection company Pikitup is calling on disgruntled employees to use appropriate channels to voice their concerns rather than trashing parts of the city.
Employees downed tools over unpaid salaries on Monday morning. Some took to the streets in protest and spread rubbish in parts of the city.
But the waste collection company has slammed the approach as counterproductive.
Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “There are proper channels which we can engage within this matter to settle such disputes. It's counterproductive for us to be thrashing the city, whereas we are the ones that are expected to clean the city.”
The Pikitup said over 1,500 workers received their salaries but several others had not been paid.
More in Local
-
Girl's drowning sparks water riot in Qwaqwa
-
Elderly man loses wife in Witsand boat accident
-
Vusi Khoza: I am not leaving the EFF
-
Durban man (45) to appear in court for allegedly raping his daughter
-
High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid
-
Roodepoort accident survivor ‘traumatised’ after jumping from moving vehicle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.