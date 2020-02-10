Mozambique withdraws appeal to extradite former minister from SA
Both Mozambique and the United States (US) have been seeking to prosecute Chang over an alleged R30 billion fraud.
JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique has withdrawn its appeal against a South African court's decision not to extradite its former Finance Minister Manuel Chang.
The money was issued in loans for maritime projects in Mozambique.
Chang, who denies wrongdoing, was arrested in South Africa in December 2018 at the request of the US while Mozambique also requested his extradition.
Mozambique said it wanted to bring Chang to book because it suffered dearly because of the fraud while the US wanted to prosecute him on grounds that most of the defrauded investors were its citizens.
