Mozambique withdraws appeal to extradite former minister from SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mozambique withdraws appeal to extradite former minister from SA

Both Mozambique and the United States (US) have been seeking to prosecute Chang over an alleged R30 billion fraud.

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: United Nations Photo
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: United Nations Photo
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique has withdrawn its appeal against a South African court's decision not to extradite its former Finance Minister Manuel Chang.

Both Mozambique and the United States (US) have been seeking to prosecute Chang over an alleged R30 billion fraud.

The money was issued in loans for maritime projects in Mozambique.

Chang, who denies wrongdoing, was arrested in South Africa in December 2018 at the request of the US while Mozambique also requested his extradition.

Mozambique said it wanted to bring Chang to book because it suffered dearly because of the fraud while the US wanted to prosecute him on grounds that most of the defrauded investors were its citizens.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA