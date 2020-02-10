Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi receives hero’s welcome in Eastern Cape
The 26-year-old touched down on home soil for the first time since winning the crown in December in the US.
JOHANNESBURG - Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi received a hero’s welcome in the Eastern Cape over the weekend. Thousands of people gathered at Mthatha Stadium to welcome the South African back home to her birthplace.
The 26-year-old touched down on home soil for the first time since winning the crown in December in the US. Tunzi was received by her family, community members, and traditional leaders.
The 68th Miss Universe could not contain her excitement as her triumphant return was welcomed with song, dance, and cheers all round at the stadium.
The 68th Miss Universe could not contain her excitement as her triumphant return was welcomed with song, dance, and cheers all round at the stadium.
Tunzi arrived in the province on a colourful float, draped in the colours of the South African flag. She also unveiled a mural which was made in her honour at a public library.
The Eastern Cape beauty, who has used her victory to inspire young people around the globe, was expected to visit her former primary school on Monday.
Later this week, she would also be making her way to Cape Town for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.
WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini is home
