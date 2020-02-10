View all in Latest
Mbalula calls for harsher charges for copper cable thieves

This after three people were due in the dock on Monday morning after they were caught with more than R2.6 million worth of copper stolen from South Africa’s railway lines.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses Prasa employees and the media at the state-owned entity's headquarters. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses Prasa employees and the media at the state-owned entity's headquarters. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said he would approach the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) to motivate for harsher charges against those arrested for copper cable theft.

This after three people were due in the dock on Monday morning after they were caught with more than R2.6 million worth of copper stolen from South Africa’s railway lines.

On Sunday, Mbalula and the leadership of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) visited the site of an illegal melting factory in Heidelberg where the cables were found along with Prasa equipment.

The minister said a Prasa employee was among those who were arrested.

“This suspect whose employed at Prasa as a technician, we found that he’s been taking them to the factory where they were actually melting these copper cables and there is a foreign national and the link here is with Mozambique,” Mbalula said.

