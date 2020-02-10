Mbalula calls for harsher charges for copper cable thieves
This after three people were due in the dock on Monday morning after they were caught with more than R2.6 million worth of copper stolen from South Africa’s railway lines.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said he would approach the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) to motivate for harsher charges against those arrested for copper cable theft.
This after three people were due in the dock on Monday morning after they were caught with more than R2.6 million worth of copper stolen from South Africa’s railway lines.
On Sunday, Mbalula and the leadership of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) visited the site of an illegal melting factory in Heidelberg where the cables were found along with Prasa equipment.
The minister said a Prasa employee was among those who were arrested.
“This suspect whose employed at Prasa as a technician, we found that he’s been taking them to the factory where they were actually melting these copper cables and there is a foreign national and the link here is with Mozambique,” Mbalula said.
WATCH: This is some of the infrastructure, cables and equipment stollen.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2020
They melt the copper cables and export it out of the country.
pic.twitter.com/dxTZtPVTcf
We must work with our colleagues in the criminal justice system to characterize the burning of trains and cable theft as economic sabotage. We warn people against these and other crimes, urge communities to take ownership of their gov services and lead efforts to protect them. https://t.co/funBwNxD5P pic.twitter.com/Gte6Wq5tdr— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2020
The melted copper turned into these blocks. One block is said to cost over R90 000.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 9, 2020
Criminality !! pic.twitter.com/oXBFnJxZ8n
More in Local
-
Beaufort West parents unhappy with WCED move to cancel school transport service
-
BRPs have a fiduciary duty to SAA first, not creditors, shareholders – expert
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A united South Africa can achieve great success
-
Numsa rejects Telkom's reasoning behind plan to cut 3,000 jobs
-
CoCT peace officers ready to hit streets
-
WATCH LIVE: Former SAA Technical procurement head back on state capture stand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.