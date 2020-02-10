Mbalula calls for harsher charges for copper cable thieves

This after three people were due in the dock on Monday morning after they were caught with more than R2.6 million worth of copper stolen from South Africa’s railway lines.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said he would approach the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) to motivate for harsher charges against those arrested for copper cable theft.

On Sunday, Mbalula and the leadership of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) visited the site of an illegal melting factory in Heidelberg where the cables were found along with Prasa equipment.

The minister said a Prasa employee was among those who were arrested.

“This suspect whose employed at Prasa as a technician, we found that he’s been taking them to the factory where they were actually melting these copper cables and there is a foreign national and the link here is with Mozambique,” Mbalula said.



WATCH: This is some of the infrastructure, cables and equipment stollen.



They melt the copper cables and export it out of the country.



They melt the copper cables and export it out of the country.

We must work with our colleagues in the criminal justice system to characterize the burning of trains and cable theft as economic sabotage. We warn people against these and other crimes, urge communities to take ownership of their gov services and lead efforts to protect them.