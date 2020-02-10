High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid
The court has decided the matter is not urgent but will still ventilate the merits of the case.
CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Eskom's urgent bid to have electricity tariffs doubled.
Eskom is seeking relief from Nersa's multi-year price determination decision which would have seen tariffs increase by under 17% over the next two years.
The cash-strapped utility wants the decision reviewed and set aside, arguing the tariff hikes will not be enough to keep it afloat.
Eskom released a statement on Monday and said it noted and respects the High Court's decision.
#EskomMediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 10, 2020
Eskom notes High Court Judgement on its revenue case against NERSA @SABCNewsOnline@IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @News24 @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @mailandguardian @TimesLIVE @dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/nfuQLhjxvC
