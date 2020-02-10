View all in Latest


High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid

The court has decided the matter is not urgent but will still ventilate the merits of the case.

Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN
Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill. Picture: EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed Eskom's urgent bid to have electricity tariffs doubled.

The court has decided the matter is not urgent but will still ventilate the merits of the case.

Eskom is seeking relief from Nersa's multi-year price determination decision which would have seen tariffs increase by under 17% over the next two years.

The cash-strapped utility wants the decision reviewed and set aside, arguing the tariff hikes will not be enough to keep it afloat.

Eskom released a statement on Monday and said it noted and respects the High Court's decision.

