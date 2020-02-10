'Hands off our judges': Archbishop Makgoba's appeal to Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

Without referencing any particular attacks Makgoba said he was hoping Ramaphosa would send a clear signal that attacks on judges have to stop.

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his State of the Nation Address (Sona) to ensure the courts are respected.

Without referencing any particular attacks, Makgoba said he was hoping Ramaphosa would send a clear signal that attacks on judges have to stop.

Makgoba believed this would give judges confidence to do their jobs without interference.

“You are not speaking as the leader of the ANC, you are speaking as the leader of the nation. I appeal to you, Mr president, you draw a line to say hands off our judges.”