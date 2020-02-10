Govt criticised for its response to SAA's route cancellations

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his unhappiness about the move while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced government would make representations to the business rescue practitioners.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is being criticised for its response to South African Airways (SAA)'s decision to cancel domestic flights to East London, Port Elizabeth and Durban.

Last week, the state-owned airline, which is under business rescue, announced that from the end of this month all domestic routes - excluding Cape Town and Johannesburg - would be cancelled indefinably while the airline only operates five routes internationally.

It said this was done to cut costs.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his unhappiness about the move while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the government would make representations to the business rescue practitioners.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said this was clear interference: “Clearly government wants to have its cake and eat it. They want the business rescue at SAA to put it back, but they’ve got conditions that whatever will happen there will not amount to serious business rescue.”