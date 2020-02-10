Good party rejects DA proposal to increase WC legislature seats

The party’s Brett Herron labelled the DA proposal, supported in principle by the ANC, as ‘immoral and ludicrous’.

CAPE TOWN – The Good party has rejected plans to increase the number of officials in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Western Cape legislature.

The party’s Brett Herron labelled the DA proposal, supported in principle by the African National Congress (ANC), as “immoral and ludicrous”. He said politicians couldn’t ask for more money when 6,000 children did not have schools.

“Within the current economic climate in South Africa and with the enormous backlog of services and infrastructure in our province, it is simply ludicrous to even consider this proposal to increase the budget for politicians,” Herron said.



The Western Cape Legislature had 42 seats, but there were proposals for it to be increased to between 52 and 60 seats.

“We currently have 6,000 children who do not have access to schools and teachers. And we have hundreds of thousands of people waiting for housing, and yet they are proposing to increase the salary burden by adding politicians to the legislature,” he said.

Herron said that in the era of the internet and electronic media, it was easily possible to communicate with a far wider constituency.