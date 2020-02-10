Gauteng Education Dept confirms deaths of 2 more pupils in separate cases
It's understood a 17-year-old pupil from the Oosrand Secondary School was assaulted on Saturday by passengers in a taxi.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Basic Education has confirmed two more pupils have died in the province bringing the number of reported deaths to seven in the past week.
She jumped off while the vehicle was moving in Germiston and died on the scene.
While in another incident, which also happened over the weekend, an eight-year-old pupil from Durban Deep Primary School was swept away by flash floods at the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.
The department said counsellors have been sent to both schools and the affected families.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Indeed it is unfortunate that we experience such incidents and according to the MEC, we will not get tired of seeking for the necessary divine intervention.”
