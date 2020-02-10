View all in Latest
Gauteng authorities assessing extent of damage caused by heavy rains

Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours.

Flooding in Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Picture: Twitter/MyJRA
Flooding in Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Picture: Twitter/MyJRA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng disaster management centre on Sunday said it was still assessing the extent of the damage caused by flash floods over the weekend.

Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours. The rain caused flooding, road closures and several accidents.

Parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were left underwater with some residents still reeling from the trail of destruction as overnight rain caused localised flooding and rivers to overflow.

Three people died, among them an eight-year-old boy. According to officials, at least 400 families were displaced.

The heavy downpours also caused havoc on the roads, with some motorists forced to abandon their cars, which were submerged in water.

Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Our emergency services and disaster management officials are on high alert for any heavy rain. Our centres are ready and the fire stations are ready to respond to any emergency.”

Currently affected residents were being housed in schools, community halls, and churches.

