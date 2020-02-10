Gauteng authorities assessing extent of damage caused by heavy rains

Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng disaster management centre on Sunday said it was still assessing the extent of the damage caused by flash floods over the weekend.

Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours. The rain caused flooding, road closures and several accidents.

Parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were left underwater with some residents still reeling from the trail of destruction as overnight rain caused localised flooding and rivers to overflow.

Visited the flooded area of Riverlea this afternoon. I have urgently put together a team which includes @CityofJoburgEMS, Disaster Management, @MyJRA and @CityPowerJhb to make immediate interventions in the area. pic.twitter.com/mYrumckFEg — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) February 8, 2020

#flooding Region E Officers monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra pic.twitter.com/gT8H0u2Txq — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020

Three people died, among them an eight-year-old boy. According to officials, at least 400 families were displaced.

The heavy downpours also caused havoc on the roads, with some motorists forced to abandon their cars, which were submerged in water.

Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Our emergency services and disaster management officials are on high alert for any heavy rain. Our centres are ready and the fire stations are ready to respond to any emergency.”

Currently affected residents were being housed in schools, community halls, and churches.