Gauteng authorities assessing extent of damage caused by heavy rains
Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng disaster management centre on Sunday said it was still assessing the extent of the damage caused by flash floods over the weekend.
Three people died following heavy downpours across parts of Gauteng over the past 48 hours. The rain caused flooding, road closures and several accidents.
Parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were left underwater with some residents still reeling from the trail of destruction as overnight rain caused localised flooding and rivers to overflow.
Visited the flooded area of Riverlea this afternoon. I have urgently put together a team which includes @CityofJoburgEMS, Disaster Management, @MyJRA and @CityPowerJhb to make immediate interventions in the area. pic.twitter.com/mYrumckFEg— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) February 8, 2020
#flooding Region E Officers monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra pic.twitter.com/gT8H0u2Txq— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020
⚠️ALERT⚠️— Tembeds (@AsktheChief01) February 8, 2020
Buccleuch
Motorists are advised to avoid the Buccleuch Dr Bridge, due to flooding of Jukskei River. @JoburgMPD #RegionE officers @CityofJoburgEMS are present diverting traffic. #JHBTraffic#SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/JpcYWjqkgF
Three people died, among them an eight-year-old boy. According to officials, at least 400 families were displaced.
The heavy downpours also caused havoc on the roads, with some motorists forced to abandon their cars, which were submerged in water.
Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Our emergency services and disaster management officials are on high alert for any heavy rain. Our centres are ready and the fire stations are ready to respond to any emergency.”
Currently affected residents were being housed in schools, community halls, and churches.
More in Local
-
EFF offers to back ANC's bid to oust DA in Tshwane
-
SANDF: No need to panic over increased number of soldiers on SA's roads
-
EFF to oppose Parly motion to remove Mkhwebane
-
Eskom recovers enough to ease back on load shedding
-
Malema repeats EFF threats to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired
-
President Ramaphosa officially assumes chair of AU for 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.