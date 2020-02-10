Flood-hit Gauteng warned to brace for more rain on Monday

The SAWS said temperatures were expected to rise in both the Western Cape and Gauteng this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said Gauteng residents should brace for more rainy weather on Monday afternoon, but the clouds should clear over the next few days.

The province and other parts of the country were lashed by heavy rains over the weekend, bringing localised flooding that claimed the lives of at least three people.

The SAWS said temperatures were expected to rise in both the Western Cape and Gauteng this week.

SAWS forecaster Wayne Venter said: “We do have a slight break in the rainfall for Gauteng over the next couple of days, but we are expecting isolated thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon.”

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 10.2.2020 pic.twitter.com/1jzfPg2DVW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 10, 2020