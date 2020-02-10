Eskom says will continue battle to hike electricity prices
Eskom is seeking relief from Nersa's multi-year price determination decision, which would see tariffs increase by just over 8% in the current financial year and 5.2% in the next one.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said while it respected the High Court’s decision declaring its matter against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) as not urgent, there were still merits to its case.
The court in Pretoria has dismissed the power company's application to have the matter heard on an urgent basis.
Eskom is seeking relief from Nersa's multi-year price determination decision, which would see tariffs increase by just over 8% in the current financial year and 5.2% in the next one.
The utility is arguing the decision was ill-informed and could have adverse effects on its cash flow.
At the heart of the matter, is a R23 billion transaction from government, which Eskom believed Nersa has incorrectly recorded as revenue.
The utility said the amount was an equity injection and therefore should not be included in calculations to determine how much the state-owned enterprise could recoup through tariffs hikes.
While the court has ruled the issue was not urgent, Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the matter had not been put to bed.
“It must also be noted that the judge indeed does seem to think that this is a matter that must be debated in court.”
Eskom maintained it would continue its fight to have Nersa's decision reviewed and set aside.
More in Business
-
High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid
-
SABC refutes report it's privatising MetroFM, SABC 3, 5FM & Good Hope FM
-
BRPs have a fiduciary duty to SAA first, not creditors, shareholders – expert
-
Numsa rejects Telkom's reasoning behind plan to cut 3,000 jobs
-
Eskom recovers enough to ease back on load shedding
-
‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.