Eskom recovers enough to ease back on load shedding
The power utility said its emergency reserves recovered enough to allow the parastatal to downgrade the power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that it will implement stage one load shedding at 9am on Monday morning.
The power utility said its emergency reserves recovered enough to allow the parastatal to downgrade the power cuts. The struggling utility suspended stage two load shedding on Sunday night after a week of disruptions to supply.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “On Monday at 9am we will start implementing stage one load shedding that is in order to take care of the rush hour traffic between 6am and 9am.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 9, 2020
Date: 9 February 2020
Eskom lifts Stage 2 loadshedding at 21:00, implements Stage 1 from 09:00 on Monday @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @TheCitizen_News @TheSAnews @News24 @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/bra1iE5NTT
Timeline
More in Business
-
‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials
-
Ramaphosa questions SAA route cancellations
-
Rand falls to 3-month low, stocks down
-
Eskom will update you this evening on load shedding for this weekend
-
Users slam ‘abusive’ Telkom as mobile network down
-
Rand falls as business confidence weakens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.