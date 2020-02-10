View all in Latest
Elderly man loses wife in Witsand boat accident

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the 79-year-old deceased and her husband live in Cape Town and have a holiday home in Witsand.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An elderly woman has died and two men have been treated for shock following a boating accident at Witsand near Mossel Bay.

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the 79-year-old deceased and her husband live in Cape Town and have a holiday home in Witsand.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescuers were deployed after witnesses reported that a boat had capsized at the Breede River Mouth.

“On arrival at the scene, they found out the two men had survived. The man, aged 76, and his brother survived. The 76-year-old man is a resident of Cape Town although he has German citizenship and his brother is visiting from Germany. A female was found to be deceased.”

