EFF offers to back ANC's bid to oust DA in Tshwane

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the Tshwane mayoral seat.

Party leader Julius Malema said that they were in talks with the African National Congress (ANC) to take over power from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Tshwane has been hit by uncertainty after the resignation of Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The EFF was adamant that it would support the ANC in its quest to take over the governing of Tshwane.

But Malema quickly pointed out there were certain conditions attached.

"We want the mayor's [position]. If you don't give us the mayor, we don't have a problem."

Malema said that the recent political drama that played out within the municipality needed to come to an end in order to bring stability and improve service delivery.

"We gave the ANC a simple thing. We said: 'where you take the executive, we take the legislature to hold you accountable.'"

He added that if the ANC agreed to their conditions, they would vote with them to oust the DA from the mayoral seat.