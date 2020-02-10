View all in Latest
Durban man (45) to appear in court for allegedly raping his daughter

It is alleged that the suspect kept the 18-year-old victim hostage since November last year.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
38 minutes ago

DURBAN - A 45-year-old male from Durban is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court this week for allegedly raping his own daughter.

It is alleged that the suspect kept the 18-year-old victim hostage since November last year.

It is understood that the victim managed to escape the accused's house at the weekend while he was at work.

The victim informed neighbours about the ordeal who then took her to the police.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “A case of rape was opened for investigation at the Kwadabeka SAPS, after the incident that took place between 13 November 2019 and 8 February 2020, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a known suspect and the 45-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday for rape.”

It is understood the victim is being kept at a place of safety.

