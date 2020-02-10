Durban man (45) to appear in court for allegedly raping his daughter
It is alleged that the suspect kept the 18-year-old victim hostage since November last year.
DURBAN - A 45-year-old male from Durban is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates Court this week for allegedly raping his own daughter.
It is alleged that the suspect kept the 18-year-old victim hostage since November last year.
It is understood that the victim managed to escape the accused's house at the weekend while he was at work.
The victim informed neighbours about the ordeal who then took her to the police.
The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “A case of rape was opened for investigation at the Kwadabeka SAPS, after the incident that took place between 13 November 2019 and 8 February 2020, where an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a known suspect and the 45-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday for rape.”
It is understood the victim is being kept at a place of safety.
More in Local
-
High Court rejects Eskom's tariff hike bid
-
Roodepoort accident survivor ‘traumatised’ after jumping from moving vehicle
-
Search continues for kidnapped Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town
-
Apartheid police humiliated detainees, Aggett Inquiry told
-
Woman arrested for fatally stabbing boyfriend at University of Fort Hare
-
3 people die after Roodepoort truck accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.