CT mom pleads for missing daughter's safe return

Police are now investigating a case of kidnapping and are searching for the young girl's 54-year-old neighbour, Pangkaeker Moyhdian.

CAPE TOWN - A desperate Cape Town mother is pleading for her daughter's safe return home.

Tazne Van Wyk (8) from Elsies River was last seen by her father on Friday when she left home to go to a nearby tuckshop.

The young girl was last seen buying an ice lolly at a tuckshop across her home.

Van Wyk's mother Carmen said that the person of interest - Pangkaeker Moyhdian - was believed to have recently been released from prison after kidnapping and murdering his two-year-old son.

"He is a dangerous man. His older sister was also here and she said he is a rapist who was recently from prison for the murder of own son."

He'd also allegedly been stalking the 8-year-old girl. For the past few weeks, Moyhdian's been staying at a family home situated on the same premises as the tuck shop where the child was last seen.

According to the security guard at her daughter's school, he was also spotted standing outside the gates.

"The man was standing there for the whole week and we didn't think anything of it because we thought he was a normal parent waiting for his child," Carmen van Wyk said.

Ongoing searches are under way in several areas to locate the young child.

"It's terrifying and it's scary and we're hoping and praying that Tazne is safe."