CoCT peace officers ready to hit streets

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's newest law enforcement officers said that they were ready to hit the streets.

Five hundred peace officers, as they're also known, were on Sunday honoured during a passing out parade at Athlone Stadium.

In line with the Western Cape government's safety plan, which aimed to halve the murder rate, these officers will now be deployed to gang hotspots across Cape Town.

Deployment will be progressive, and as new Law Enforcement Officers are recruited, will expand into more areas. The next 500 Learner LEOs will be deployed later this year, and recruitment for these officers is already underway. #WCSafetyPlan pic.twitter.com/uaw6I6iBIC — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 9, 2020

During the largest ever passing out parade for law enforcement officers, the men and women in blue looked ready for the task at hand.

Although still undergoing an induction process, they'll be deployed to Delft, Khayelitsha, Philippi and Hanover Park.

Jerrick Junies said that the issues plaguing these communities required a holistic approach.

"Part of my role is not just to police but to identify the social ills within the community."

Ntomboxolo Mqoboka-Mtuzula said that it had been her lifelong dream to be an officer of the law.

"It adds a bit of danger for where you stay as they know where to get you but as an officer, it is not my place to be afraid, it is my place to protect."

The next batch of City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be deployed in July.