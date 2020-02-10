Bonginkosi Madikizela withdraws as contender in DA leadership race
Madikizela previously indicated he was considering throwing his hat in the ring for the position.
JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday said he would no longer contest the position of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader when the party goes to congress in May.
This is not the first time the provincial DA leader withdraws from the race.
After Mmusi Maimane resigned, he declared his intention to run for interim leader, only to pull out a month later.
He said he decided not to run for the top job because he wants to focus on his role as MEC.
“I said I will consider and then I consulted and applied my mind and came to this decision. But I did consider.”
This leaves Mbali Ntuli, John Steenhuisen and John Moodey as contenders for the position.
