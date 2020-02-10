View all in Latest
Bonginkosi Madikizela withdraws as contender in DA leadership race

Madikizela previously indicated he was considering throwing his hat in the ring for the position.

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: EWN
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday said he would no longer contest the position of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader when the party goes to congress in May.

Madikizela previously indicated he was considering throwing his hat in the ring for the position.

This is not the first time the provincial DA leader withdraws from the race.

After Mmusi Maimane resigned, he declared his intention to run for interim leader, only to pull out a month later.

He said he decided not to run for the top job because he wants to focus on his role as MEC.

“I said I will consider and then I consulted and applied my mind and came to this decision. But I did consider.”

This leaves Mbali Ntuli, John Steenhuisen and John Moodey as contenders for the position.

