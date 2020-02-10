BBBEE among policies to be discussed by DA

Gwen Ngwenya, the DA’s head of policy, addressed the Cape Town Press Club on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will be tackling the thorny issue of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) ahead of choosing a new leader later this year.

The official opposition goes to a policy conference later this year to debate issues.

Ngwenya said there would be three draft discussions, including values, principles and economic justice.

“It will outline our approach to redress and set out our local government priorities. The document that came out now is really about the articulation of some core values and principles, such as fairness and opportunities.”

The document was released earlier this month. It still has to be debated and voted on by party representatives at the policy conference.

At stake will be how the country’s second-largest political party will keep its current supporters and attract new voters in the run-up to the 2021 local elections.