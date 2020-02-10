Archbishop Makgoba: SA will fall into chaos if judiciary not respected

Over the past week, Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Daya Pillay came under attack for issuing a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is warning that the country will “descend into chaos” if judges are not respected.

Over the past week, Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Daya Pillay came under attack for issuing a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma and for questioning the authenticity of his sick note after he failed to appear in court.

A group calling itself Radical Economic Champions rallied behind Zuma demanding an investigation into the judge.

• The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma - KZN ANC

Makgoba appealed to Ramaphosa to use his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday to send a message that attacks on judges should stop.

Without referencing any specific incidents, Makgoba said it would give judges confidence to do their jobs without interference.

“So that judges should do their work without interference and we too can gain confidence in the judicial system,” Makgoba said.



He further emphasised that the National Prosecuting Authority needed space to do its work thoroughly.

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma