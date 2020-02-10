View all in Latest
Apartheid police humiliated detainees, Aggett Inquiry told

Activist Keith Cole has detailed how he was tortured by apartheid security branch police officers.

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist Keith Cole has detailed how he was tortured by apartheid security branch police officers.

Neil Aggett died in 1982 while being detained at John Vorster Square, now known as the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

He was found hanging in his cell.

The apartheid inquiry declared Aggett's death a suicide but his family have never bought this version.

Cole has told the High Court in Johannesburg that he and other activists were humiliated in front of the officers' family members.

Cole detailed how a police officer would take his child to school while a detainee was chained in the back of the car.

