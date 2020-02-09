Suspects in ORTIA multi-million rand drug bust expected in court on Monday
The alleged drug mules, two men, and a woman were apprehended by police in a joint operation with the South African Revenue Service, Airports Company South Africa, and airport security.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating three suspects involved in a R30 million drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.
The alleged drug mules, two men and a woman, were apprehended by police in a joint operation with the South African Revenue Service, Airports Company South Africa, and airport security.
While the third suspect was arrested while on his way to Hong Kong.
Police say two suspects were arrested after they landed on a flight from South America.
An inspection was done to the woman's check-in luggage, which had tightly wrapped packets of at least 21 kilograms of cocaine.
The man was found with a further 4 kilograms strapped to his waist and chest.
While the two suspects were being processed, Hawks officers intercepted a 49-year-old man – destined for Hong Kong – who was also strapped with several kilos of cocaine.
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, “All three suspects are currently in police custody on charges of dealing in cocaine, at the very least. They are expected to be charged and brought before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday.”
#sapsHQ During integrated multi-disciplinary operation this morning, 3 drug mules, 2 men & a woman were arrested @ O. R. Tambo International Airport woman carrying over 21 kgs of a substance suspected to be cocaine & man over 4 kgs. #DrugsOffTheStreets TMhttps://t.co/lFewkCqwDF pic.twitter.com/5MQdWbAcwo— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 8, 2020
More in Local
-
Plans to launch 100th sexual offenses court on Human Rights Day
-
3 killed, hundreds displaced in Gauteng flash floods
-
Route cancellations ‘in the best interest of SAA’ – BRPs respond to critics
-
More rains expected after a day of flooding, EMS on high alert
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 08 February 2020
-
Gauteng emergency services on high alert amid heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.