Suspects in ORTIA multi-million rand drug bust expected in court on Monday

The alleged drug mules, two men, and a woman were apprehended by police in a joint operation with the South African Revenue Service, Airports Company South Africa, and airport security.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating three suspects involved in a R30 million drug bust at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

While the third suspect was arrested while on his way to Hong Kong.

Police say two suspects were arrested after they landed on a flight from South America.

An inspection was done to the woman's check-in luggage, which had tightly wrapped packets of at least 21 kilograms of cocaine.

The man was found with a further 4 kilograms strapped to his waist and chest.

While the two suspects were being processed, Hawks officers intercepted a 49-year-old man – destined for Hong Kong – who was also strapped with several kilos of cocaine.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, “All three suspects are currently in police custody on charges of dealing in cocaine, at the very least. They are expected to be charged and brought before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday.”