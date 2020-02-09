Plans to launch 100th sexual offenses court on Human Rights Day
The 95th sexual offenses court was unveiled in Bredasdorp on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – The justice and correctional department is hoping to increase the number of sexual offenses courts in the country to 100 next month.
The courts are aimed at preventing secondary trauma and supplying victims with relevant support services.
Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said, “We hope that this is one way that we can correct the wrongs of our own brothers and sisters who hurt us. We do know that our judicial and correctional services system is one of restorative justice and we hope that in a way we are able to restore some semblance of dignity in our communities.”
Phiri says these courts are equipped with designated room where victims can testify - away from the offender.
“The hundredth court will be launched on Human Rights Day, and that’s in Mpumalanga. What we say to the families of the victims, although these courts don’t bring back our loved ones, they do instill a great form of justice in our communities.”
