Money, classified documents stolen from SSA Pretoria offices – report
This was the second burglary at the State Security Agency in five years after the theft of R17 million in December 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - An undisclosed amount of money and sensitive documents have reportedly been stolen from the offices of the State Security Agency (SSA) in Pretoria.
The Sunday Independent reported that, two weeks ago, robbers apparently walked into a safe at the office in Lyttelton and left with classified documents, an undisclosed amount of money in local and foreign currency, and CCTV cameras in what is believed to be an inside job.
This was the second burglary at the SSA in five years after the theft of R17 million in December 2015.
According to five security cluster sources who spoke the publication on condition of anonymity, there was no sign of forced entry in the latest robbery as the safe was demagnetised before the robbery.
The CCTV cameras were reportedly stolen while the security guards who were responsible for guarding the multi-million-rand safe were not stationed at their post.
The robbery was also believed to be “politically-motivated” in an effort to embarrass State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who is said to be at loggerheads with some senior SSA officials over the spy agency’s restructuring, political control, and future.
Dlodlo’s detractors apparently wanted to use the robbery as ammunition for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove her should there be a Cabinet reshuffle.
SSA spokesperson Mava Scott confirmed to the Sunday Independent that the robbery did indeed take place and investigations were under way.
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the unit was investigating a case of burglary at the SSA, but he declined to confirm how much money was taken and how the robbers managed to gain entry to the premises.
More in Politics
-
DA’s George Mayor Melvin Naik must give reasons why she shouldn’t be fired
-
Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency the worst?
-
Ntuli hopes to show SA ‘new way of doing politics’, if elected DA leader
-
Mbali Ntuli: DA leadership failing to steer party in right direction
-
ANCYL task team says not deterred by coordinator Sibongile Besani's resignation
-
ANC to submit names to serve on Parly panel to look into removing PP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.