Malema repeats EFF threats to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired
EFF leader Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to listen to their calls for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired.
PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday said their plan to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday was still in motion.
EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa failed to listen to their calls for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired. The party accused Gordhan of targeting black executives at state-owned entities and planning to privatise the institutions.
Malema made the announcement at a press briefing in Centurion on Sunday afternoon. He said Ramaphosa’s Sona would not be an easy one.
“When Cyril starts, we start! That’s how it’s going to roll. When he starts speaking, we are speaking also about Pravin going. We are not going to be ruled here by Pravin, it must come to an end,” Malema said.
The EFF leader said his party would not allow Ramaphosa to sell South Africa to what he described as “white monopoly capital”.
“Him becoming president, that’s the only thing he wanted just to be the president. He has achieved that and the rest he doesn’t care. So, we will meet him on 13 February,” he said.
Malema said they would not stop their action against Ramaphosa until Gordhan is gone.
**PARLY NOT CONCERNED BY EFF’S THREATS **
Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise last Thursday said that Parliament was not concerned by the EFF’s threat to disrupt this year’s Sona. Ramaphosa will deliver his speech to a joint sitting this Thursday.
Modise said Parliament would not go out of its way to plan something extraordinary. She said presiding officers and Parliament management had not had discussions about any possible disruptions.
Modise has also announced further cuts to the Sona budget in light of the country’s struggling economy.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
