Gauteng EMS search for missing person presumed drowned in flash floods
The disaster management centre confirmed three people were killed as a result of the heavy downpours on Friday and Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency management services (EMS) are searching for a missing person who is presumed to have drowned during flash floods and torrential rains this weekend.
The body of an eight-year-old boy was found on Sunday morning in Witpoortjie west of Johannesburg.
While the body of a man who drowned in Sandton on Saturday was retrieved on Sunday, and another body of a woman was found in the West Rand.
Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Authorities are still busy searching for the body but we will report once the body has been found.”
Visited the flooded area of Riverlea this afternoon. I have urgently put together a team which includes @CityofJoburgEMS, Disaster Management, @MyJRA and @CityPowerJhb to make immediate interventions in the area. pic.twitter.com/mYrumckFEg— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) February 8, 2020
🔴BREAKING: #Flooding at Johannesburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/0RhZU3Dtd0— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 8, 2020
Dramatic footage of the flooding at the Botanical Gardens on the Gauteng West Rand #Floods cc @FaizelPatel143 Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/44I1dqZs6Q @CityofJoburgZA @tWeatherSA— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) February 8, 2020
