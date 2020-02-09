Gauteng EMS search for missing person presumed drowned in flash floods

The disaster management centre confirmed three people were killed as a result of the heavy downpours on Friday and Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency management services (EMS) are searching for a missing person who is presumed to have drowned during flash floods and torrential rains this weekend.

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found on Sunday morning in Witpoortjie west of Johannesburg.

While the body of a man who drowned in Sandton on Saturday was retrieved on Sunday, and another body of a woman was found in the West Rand.

Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Authorities are still busy searching for the body but we will report once the body has been found.”

Visited the flooded area of Riverlea this afternoon. I have urgently put together a team which includes @CityofJoburgEMS, Disaster Management, @MyJRA and @CityPowerJhb to make immediate interventions in the area. pic.twitter.com/mYrumckFEg — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) February 8, 2020