Go

Gauteng EMS search for missing person presumed drowned in flash floods

The disaster management centre confirmed three people were killed as a result of the heavy downpours on Friday and Saturday.

Flooding in Soweto on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Picture: @AsktheChief01/Twitter
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency management services (EMS) are searching for a missing person who is presumed to have drowned during flash floods and torrential rains this weekend.

The disaster management centre confirmed three people were killed as a result of the heavy downpours on Friday and Saturday.

The body of an eight-year-old boy was found on Sunday morning in Witpoortjie west of Johannesburg.

While the body of a man who drowned in Sandton on Saturday was retrieved on Sunday, and another body of a woman was found in the West Rand.

Disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said: “Authorities are still busy searching for the body but we will report once the body has been found.”

