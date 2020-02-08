View all in Latest
Weather service warns of increased risk of flooding, forecasts more rain

Residents in areas including Orlando and Kliptown, in Soweto, and Alexandra are feared to have been left destitute as their homes have also been flooded.

The weather service issued a warning for heavy downpours and "localised flooding" in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Picture: Twitter/SA Weather Service
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG –Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms have inundated parts of Gauteng, leading to flooding, road closures and even accidents on Johannesburg's roads

Residents in areas including Orlando and Kliptown, in Soweto, and Alexandra are feared to have been left destitute as their homes have also been flooded.

Images and videos shared online show some walls broken down, roads completely flooded and trees uprooted.
The heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are expected to persist in most parts of country on Saturday.

The weather service issued a warning for heavy downpours and "localised flooding" in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Torrential rain across Johannesburg have been flooding roads since the early hours of Saturday morning.

The weather service has urged residents to avoid low-lying areas.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said, “we have issued out a warning of flooding in paces around Gauteng. Earlier on it was places in Ekurhuleni as well as the City of Johannesburg, but we are expecting more thunderstorms to develop and move over the rest of Gauteng.”

Comments

