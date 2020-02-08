Weather service warns of increased risk of flooding, forecasts more rain

Residents in areas including Orlando and Kliptown, in Soweto, and Alexandra are feared to have been left destitute as their homes have also been flooded.

JOHANNESBURG –Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms have inundated parts of Gauteng, leading to flooding, road closures and even accidents on Johannesburg's roads

Residents in areas including Orlando and Kliptown, in Soweto, and Alexandra are feared to have been left destitute as their homes have also been flooded.

Images and videos shared online show some walls broken down, roads completely flooded and trees uprooted.

The heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are expected to persist in most parts of country on Saturday.

The weather service issued a warning for heavy downpours and "localised flooding" in parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Morning satellite image (08 Feb 2020). A lot of rain over eastern and central SA this morning. Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving. pic.twitter.com/tWb6GkQvHP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

The weather service has urged residents to avoid low-lying areas.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said, “we have issued out a warning of flooding in paces around Gauteng. Earlier on it was places in Ekurhuleni as well as the City of Johannesburg, but we are expecting more thunderstorms to develop and move over the rest of Gauteng.”

Warning:08/02/2020 14h40 TO:08/02/2020 23h00 Flooding- from continuous on and off showers is still possible in Gauteng (Update) for the rest of the day. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020