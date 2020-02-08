View all in Latest
WC police call for help in finding missing Tazne van Wyk (8)

Tazne van Wyk was last seen on Friday after leaving her house on her way to a nearby shop.

Police are looking for missing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Ravensmead in the Western Cape. The girl was last seen on Friday, 07 February 2020. Picture: Facebook/Pink Ladies Organization
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for an eight-year-old girl who went missing in Ravensmead.

Tazne van Wyk was last seen on Friday after leaving her house on her way to a nearby shop.

At the time, she was wearing a white top and red shorts

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner said, “She was last seen in Claire Street, Connaught Estate, Elsies River on 7 February 2020. When her Mom came home, her Dad said she had gone to the shop and not returned.”

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana is calling on the public for their assistance.

Timeline

