WC police call for help in finding missing Tazne van Wyk (8)

Tazne van Wyk was last seen on Friday after leaving her house on her way to a nearby shop.

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for an eight-year-old girl who went missing in Ravensmead.

At the time, she was wearing a white top and red shorts

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner said, “She was last seen in Claire Street, Connaught Estate, Elsies River on 7 February 2020. When her Mom came home, her Dad said she had gone to the shop and not returned.”

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana is calling on the public for their assistance.