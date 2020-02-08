View all in Latest
Go

WATCH LIVE: Zozibini Tunzi addresses adoring fans at OR Tambo

Miss Universe was welcomed with loud cheers when she arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Zozibini Tunzi at the OR Tambo International Airport on 8 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Zozibini Tunzi at the OR Tambo International Airport on 8 February 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has arrived in South Africa for the first time since she was crowned in Atlanta Georgia in December 2019.

Tunzi, who hails from the Eastern Cape, has won the hearts of many at home and abroad with her grace and simple look; keeping her hair natural and short.

The pageant queen was welcomed with loud cheers when she arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

