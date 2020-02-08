UKZN, SRC lock heads disrupting learning while minister remains silent
UKZN says they are waiting for Minister Blade Nzimande’s office to respond, while the SRC says there will continue protests until Nzimande intervenes.
JOHANNESBURG – The University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) says its ready to resume classes on Monday – but the Student Representative Council (SRC) says this won’t be possible.
The institution had to suspend its academic programme this week after protests at four of the university’s five campuses.
Students are demanding to have their historical debt cleared so they can register.
UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick says while the university hasn’t received assistance from Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande regarding the ongoing protests, teaching and learning will resume on Monday.
“We are waiting for the minister’s office to respond. We have an ongoing conversation with the SRC to understand and see that we speak with one voice and go together to the minister.”
However, SRC president Sifiso Simelane claims Bodrick is misleading the public.
“Bodrick must not lie, he has not contacted the SRC. It’s a pure lie. We don’t even know what to tell students because they [management] are quiet.”
Simelane says the university refuses to meet their demands.
He says the impasse will be resolved when Nzimande intervenes.
