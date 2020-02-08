Tshwane municipal workers threaten court action against embattled council

The metro has faced several scandals including the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the appointment of unqualified employees and several court battles.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane municipal workers have threatened court action against the council if service delivery doesn’t improve in the metro.

Workers affiliated to South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) marched outside the Tshwane offices on Friday, expressing their unhappiness about the state of poor governance in the municipality.

Samwu’s Mpho Tladinyane says the Tshwane council has not been able to sit and carry out its duties for a few months now.

He says that is detrimental to the governance of the metro.

“We run the risk of all those particular grants coming from all those spheres of government being returned for not being utilized. We are also raising the issue to say the City must then set aside funds to make sure that there is intervention at Wonderboom airport.”

Tladinyane says if the council to sit they will approach the courts.

“We have no option but to go to court and request that Cogta must then appoint somebody that will become an administrator in the City of Tshwane.”

Earlier this year Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile suspended council speaker Katlego Mathebe only to rescind that decision four days later.