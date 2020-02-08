Police arrest 3 alleged drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 39°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police arrest 3 alleged drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport

The alleged drug mules, two men and a woman, were apprehended in a joint police operation.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo (pictured), three people were arrested on Saturday 8 February 2020 at OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine. Picture: Supplied.
According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo (pictured), three people were arrested on Saturday 8 February 2020 at OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three people on Saturday were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of R30 million.

The alleged drug mules, two men and a woman, were apprehended by police in a joint operation with the South African Revenue Service, Airports Company South Africa, and airport security.

In the first incident, police acting on intelligence intercepted a man and a woman as they arrived from South America.

“The woman was carrying over 21 kilograms of a substance suspected to be cocaine in her check-in luggage and the man, over 4 kilograms, also of a substance suspected to be cocaine which he had strapped around his waist and chest,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

In the second incident, the Hawks acted on information and intercepted a 49-year-old Brakpan man at the airport just as he was to depart to Hong Kong on a flight.

“The man was found with a little over 5 kilograms of cocaine which was also strapped around his waist and chest,” Naidoo said.

Police said the three suspects would be charged with dealing in drugs. They were expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA