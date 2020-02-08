Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi to land on home soil today
Tunzi will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning, and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her.
JOHANNESBURG – Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will be touching down on home soil on Saturday, for her official homecoming.
Tunzi will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning, and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her in Joburg, Cape Town and her hometown in the Eastern Cape.
Gautrain is offering free rides for fans travelling to the airport from Pretoria, Midrand, Marlboro and Park Station.
Great news if you're at @ortambo_int to welcome home Zozi Tunzi! Because her flight's been delayed, we're extending our FREE return service to 12.30pm. Make sure you keep your armband to ride back mahala to Park, Marlboro, Midrand or Pretoria on the #Gautrain 🇿🇦 #ZoziComesHome pic.twitter.com/c8vnFu44oX— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) February 8, 2020
Miss SA's Werner Wessels said, “If you look at what’s going on here you just see how much it means to everybody. It gives hope. For me it’s always the craziest thing to look back at the journey and see where they started off.”
#ZoziComeshome Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Laurel has arrived at O.R Tambo international airport where scores of South Africans are waiting to welcome #MissUniverse2019 Zozibini Tunzi back into the country.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 8, 2020
-@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/bi1N9wg5yS
