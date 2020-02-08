View all in Latest
Go

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi to land on home soil today

Tunzi will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning, and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her.

South Africans waiting to welcome Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
South Africans waiting to welcome Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will be touching down on home soil on Saturday, for her official homecoming.

Tunzi will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning, and South Africans are encouraged to welcome her in Joburg, Cape Town and her hometown in the Eastern Cape.

Gautrain is offering free rides for fans travelling to the airport from Pretoria, Midrand, Marlboro and Park Station.

Miss SA's Werner Wessels said, “If you look at what’s going on here you just see how much it means to everybody. It gives hope. For me it’s always the craziest thing to look back at the journey and see where they started off.”

