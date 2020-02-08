I want people to stop asking me why I choose my hair – says Miss Universe, Zozi

Zozibini Tunzi is in the country for her official homecoming tour, and is to travel and Cape Town and the place of her origin in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi says she's using her title to go against the grain by defying beauty standards and paving the way for any girl who resembles her.

Tunzi arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning, where she was welcomed by scores of fans.

Tunzi made history as the first, Miss Universe to wear the crown with her short, natural haircut – becoming an instant inspiration across the world.

“I want to reassure people that this hair is as beautiful as any other hair, and I really walked into it because I want it to stop not being normal. When I have my hair, I want people to stop asking me ‘why do you choose to have your hair’, because it’s my hair – it's normal. I wish we could come to a place where it’s just ‘she has hair and it’s her hair’.”