Gauteng roads and homes flooded as heavy rains continue
The sustained downpours have wreaked havoc on Joburg's roads, with some motorists forced to abandon their cars submerged in water.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Emergency Management Services say they are looking at options to provide temporary shelter for residents affected by the heavy rains in the city.
The sustained downpours have caused havoc on Joburg's roads, with some motorists forced to abandon their cars submerged under water.
Residents in areas including Orlando and Kliptown in Soweto and Alexandra in the north, have been had to abandon their houses as water gushed through their homes.
Images and videos shared online show some walls broken down, roads completely flooded, trees uprooted and some roofs ripped off various properties.
🚨ALERT : Soweto is flooded this morning, please stay away from the roads if you can and stay indoors, for any emergencies contact @CoJPublicSafety 011 375 5911. #JHBTraffic #flooding pic.twitter.com/TdWqdgx0Yy— 🇿🇦The Transport Guy🇿🇦 (@takatso_moloi) February 8, 2020
We advised the motorist to stay in bed save petrol and loadshedding is here— Ithemba_LamaKhesa®™ (@LwandoNtentesa) February 8, 2020
Dear employers
Asizi #flooding https://t.co/Wq9zTiCrsN
EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says they're attending to as many calls as they can.
“At this point we have houses and roads mostly that are flooded, and with that, the M1 double-decker – M1 north and M1 south – has been closed. We are alerting JMPD if we receive any calls so that they are able to close roads that we see have the possibility of flooding even more.”
#Flooding Witkoppen Road Fourways pic.twitter.com/ELFt0LYl9R— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 8, 2020
Other roads motorists have been advised to avoid include the Buccleuch Drive Bridge and Witkoppen Road. There have also been reports of flooding in the Fourways area.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) February 8, 2020
Buccleuch
Motorists are advised to avoid the Buccleuch Dr Bridge, due to flooding of Jukskei River. @JoburgMPD #RegionE officers are present diverting traffic. #flooding pic.twitter.com/YslPv9tllI
Be careful fellow citizens and tourists!#Rain #Flooding https://t.co/Hd8OyiwlvD— PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) February 8, 2020
