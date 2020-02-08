Gauteng pupils to get counselling after 4 children die this week

Three of the fatalities took place on Tuesday from causes including poisoning, while another died the following day.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department is providing counselling to a number of schools in the province after four children died in separate incidents.

There were also freak accidents, bullying incidents, the rape of a pupil, the assault of a teacher allegedly by parents, as well as vicious fighting amongst pupils.

The department says some schools have even had disruptions caused by school governing bodies, parents and community members.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “Disruption of schooling is a drawback; it’s actually a waste of time for us because we then need to make sure that we have sup plans, which sometimes is difficult to manage and to recover the time lost.”

Mabona said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.v