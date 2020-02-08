Gauteng emergency services on high alert amid heavy rains
Heavy downpours caused flooding, road closures, and accidents, while parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were hardest hit by the overnight rain.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Gauteng on Saturday remained on high alert as heavy rains continued to leave a trail of destruction in parts of the province.
@CityofJoburgEMS we are monitoring the situation at the bridges in the south. Silver lane in Mayfield park has subsided a bit. Will update should it change @tameTIMES @ComaroChronicle @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/c7G7LNt5ZG— Cllr Sarah Wissler (@sahara67) February 8, 2020
The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) deployed disaster relief to assist affected communities.
Cogta spokesperson Mary Martins said all efforts were being put in place to prevent fatalities in the flooded areas.
“We have deployed emergency services and disaster management personnel to all these areas,” Martins said.
#flooding Situation at Helen Joseph Hospital pic.twitter.com/m0kA5GNCCG— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020
#flooding Region E Officers monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra pic.twitter.com/gT8H0u2Txq— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020
Meanwhile, the Gauteng traffic police said several areas were flooded including Witkoppen Road, the N3 Gilooly’s offramp, the M1 double decker highway, and the Buccleuch interchange.
Spokesperson for Gauteng traffic police Obed Sibasa said: “We urge motorists to exercise caution and to take it easy on the roads by reducing speed, switching lights on to increase visibility, to keep a safe following distance, and to avoid flooded roads and low laying bridges.”
