Gauteng emergency services on high alert amid heavy rains

Heavy downpours caused flooding, road closures, and accidents, while parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were hardest hit by the overnight rain.

Flooding in Johannesburg on Saturday, 6 February 2020. Picture: Twitter/MyJRA
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services in Gauteng on Saturday remained on high alert as heavy rains continued to leave a trail of destruction in parts of the province.

Heavy downpours caused flooding, road closures, and accidents, while parts of Alexandra, Soweto, and Centurion were hardest hit by the overnight rain.

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) deployed disaster relief to assist affected communities.

Cogta spokesperson Mary Martins said all efforts were being put in place to prevent fatalities in the flooded areas.

“We have deployed emergency services and disaster management personnel to all these areas,” Martins said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng traffic police said several areas were flooded including Witkoppen Road, the N3 Gilooly’s offramp, the M1 double decker highway, and the Buccleuch interchange.

Spokesperson for Gauteng traffic police Obed Sibasa said: “We urge motorists to exercise caution and to take it easy on the roads by reducing speed, switching lights on to increase visibility, to keep a safe following distance, and to avoid flooded roads and low laying bridges.”

