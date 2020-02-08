CWU marches on Luthuli House over Telkom job cuts

Last month the network provider announced that it was considering voluntary severance and early retirement packages for those affected by the planned cutting of 3,000 jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of The Communications Workers Union are expected to march to Luthuli House on Saturday morning over Telkom's decision to retrench 3,000 workers.

Last month the network provider announced that it was considering voluntary severance and early retirement packages for those affected by what its calling phase one.

The company has blamed the sluggish economy for its decision to cut jobs.

Workers say the African National Congress (ANC), which is the governing party, has a say on who sits on the Telkom board and what decisions are made.

Gauteng provincial secretary Tshepang Lesiba says the march will start at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

“We are going to submit a memorandum of demands to tell the ANC that we have been waiting for them to call a sound meeting with us, Telkom management and the department of communications so that they can listen to our proposals on how they can save Telkom and improve its profit margins.”