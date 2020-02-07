Zikalala: KZN govt believes criminal network behind Richards Bay violence
Two people have been killed in the area, which is locked in a royal family succession battle and is battling labour-related issues and protests by locals demanding jobs.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday said the provincial government suspected that a criminal network was behind the violence in Richards Bay.
The provincial government recently deployed police to Richards Bay.
Zikalala said investigations into the conflict in the area suggested that a criminal network may be involved.
“We are going to continue ensuring that we reinforce the police and policy, the presence of police, investigation of cases but also getting down on these networks [to find out] who these people... suspects are that we need to deal with.”
Richards Bay Minerals, which hires 5,000 workers has previously threatened to shut down operations due to the violence.
The provincial government said it was working to ensure long-term peace in the area.
