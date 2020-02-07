View all in Latest
UWC student protest turns violent

UWC's Gasant Abarder said that there had been some damage to property.

The main campus at the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Facebook.
The main campus at the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Facebook.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protests at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) intensified on Friday morning.

The protests started earlier this week and later the university decided to suspend the academic programme for the rest of this week.

The student representative council was demanding that issues such as accommodation and historical debt be addressed before lectures resumed.

UWC's Gasant Abarder said that there had been some damage to property.

"There was damage to property on the part of students, including the throwing of bricks at windows and so public order police moved in. They dispersed the group of protesting students."

He said that registration was still taking place in the main hall.

