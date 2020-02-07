View all in Latest
Go

Users slam 'abusive' Telkom as mobile network down

Are you struggling to connect to your Telkom mobile network? Here's why.

Picture: Telkom/Facebook.
Picture: Telkom/Facebook.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Telkom mobile users across the country on Friday struggled to connect to the operator's network.

Many customers said they were not able to use the internet and had experienced frequent disruptions in internet connectivity.

The operator responded to complaints on Friday afternoon and apologised for the "inconvenience caused".

Telkom explained: "Dear customers, we are currently experiencing disruptions on our mobile voice and data network, which may affect your connectivity. Our team of technicians are working on resolving this. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused."

But South Africans were not impressed, with some describing the operator as "abusive".

Timeline

