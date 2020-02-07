Users slam ‘abusive’ Telkom as mobile network down
Are you struggling to connect to your Telkom mobile network? Here's why.
CAPE TOWN – Telkom mobile users across the country on Friday struggled to connect to the operator’s network.
Many customers said they were not able to use the internet and had experienced frequent disruptions in internet connectivity.
The operator responded to complaints on Friday afternoon and apologised for the “inconvenience caused”.
Telkom explained: “Dear customers, we are currently experiencing disruptions on our mobile voice and data network, which may affect your connectivity. Our team of technicians are working on resolving this. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Dear customers, we are currently experiencing disruptions on our mobile voice and data network which may affect your connectivity. Our team of technicians are working on resolving this. We thank you for your patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.— Telkom (@TelkomZA) February 7, 2020
But South Africans were not impressed, with some describing the operator as “abusive”.
Telkom is just an abusive network 💔💔😪 no it's time to let go pic.twitter.com/P6qT6dFUA9— Nomasonto Msibi (@MsibiNormah) February 7, 2020
Telkom is abusive shame.@TelkomZA why are you doing us like this?— Fanny-ZN (@fanny_miz) February 7, 2020
You should give us all 1GB as an apology. #telkom https://t.co/iLNDGcBbc0
Yho Telkom is forever apologizing🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/yymwZpKHz2— iGirlfriend ka Bafo (@AyaMkhonto) February 7, 2020
It has been 4 days now, and I had to find alternative ways to be connected to internet & it is costly, lapho I have gigs of Telkom data which I cannot use. We deserve some form of compensation!— Simphiwe Zungu (@RSZungu87) February 7, 2020
#Telkom and #Eskom— Thabani Kubheka (@thabani_kubheka) February 7, 2020
Same same pic.twitter.com/l9mLNKdG4d
