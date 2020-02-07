View all in Latest
Unions lash SAA for 'failing to consult' employees over cancelled routes

Numsa and Sacca were insisting there were other ways to save the airline instead of cutting routes and threatening job security.

Picture: South African Airways
Picture: South African Airways
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Unions representing South African Airways (SAA) workers have lashed out at business rescue practitioners for failing to consult employees before cancelling eleven routes.

The National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said this decision would have a devastating impact not only on employees but also on their families.

Numsa and Sacca were insisting there were other ways to save the airline instead of cutting routes and threatening job security.

Just last week, the cash-strapped airline received R3.5 billion emergency funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola feared that the cancellation of routes would result in unfair retrenchments.

“What it effectively means is that SAA in KZN, PE, Durban and East London will be closed down and all workers will have to be retrenched. No consultation, whatsoever, has taken place with labour as required by the law and the BRP has acted in total disregard in relation to the Labour Relations Act instead of consultation.”

More in Business

