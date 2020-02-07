Unions agree to end wage strike at Unisa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

Unions agree to end wage strike at Unisa

Workers were demanding an increase of 9% while the university was offering 6.3%.

FILE: Students outside the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
FILE: Students outside the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The strike at the University of South Africa (Unisa) has been called off.

Unisa workers and unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Academic and Professional Association, went on strike last month over wages.

The 2020 curriculum was delayed on campuses across the country as a result.

Workers were demanding an increase of 9% while the university was offering 6.3%.

Unisa spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said: “What has happened is that parties have met with the Labour Court and there was an agreement to end the strike. But they have also been given the option to meet and make sure that within the next 72 hours, we are able to finalise and agree on a settlement with the salary negotiations.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA