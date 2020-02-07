Unions agree to end wage strike at Unisa

Workers were demanding an increase of 9% while the university was offering 6.3%.

JOHANNESBURG - The strike at the University of South Africa (Unisa) has been called off.

Unisa workers and unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and Academic and Professional Association, went on strike last month over wages.

The 2020 curriculum was delayed on campuses across the country as a result.

Workers were demanding an increase of 9% while the university was offering 6.3%.

Unisa spokesperson Lusani Netshitomboni said: “What has happened is that parties have met with the Labour Court and there was an agreement to end the strike. But they have also been given the option to meet and make sure that within the next 72 hours, we are able to finalise and agree on a settlement with the salary negotiations.”