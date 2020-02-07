UKZN obtains court interdict after violent student protests
Parts of campus and private property was set alight over the past two weeks as students mobilised, demanding to be allowed to register without clearing historical debt.
DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has on Friday obtained a court interdict, preventing student leaders from protesting at the institution.
Parts of campus and private property was set alight over the past two weeks as students mobilised, demanding to be allowed to register without clearing historical debt.
Student leaders have told Eyewitness News that they plan to challenge the court interdict.
UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said they obtained a court interdict in a bid to ensure that classes started smoothly on Monday.
He said the behaviour of student leaders left them no choice but to go the legal route.
“If our future leaders cannot talk, then where do we stand in the future?”
SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the interdict was unjust and an attempt by the university to intimidate them.
Meanwhile, the university said it had approached Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene in the impasse, but he had not yet responded.
Earlier this week, the minister condemned the violent protests.
More in Local
-
City of CT: NHI will bring healthcare to its knees
-
Is Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidency the worst?
-
Ntuli hopes to show SA ‘new way of doing politics’, if elected DA leader
-
One man dies in Brits taxi violence
-
Eskom will update you this evening on load shedding for this weekend
-
EC suspect due in court after man murdered in ‘jealous rage’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.